76-year-old man arrested in Tripura for allegedly raping minor girl
- The accused was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police.
A 76-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter at a village in South district of Tripura, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Manoranjan Das, used to work as a temporary employee at Rubber Board of India and lives barely 50 metres away from the minor’s home.
Police said that the accused summoned the girl on Friday while she was walking in front of his house in search of her mother. As she went inside the house, the accused reportedly raped her in the absence of his family members.
The police swung into action after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint on Saturdaabout the incident.
"The minor girl's mother lodged a complaint with us. Based on the complaint, we arrested him on Saturday evening," said Belonia sub divisional police officer Soumya Debbarma.
The police have booked Das under Section 376(AB) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
