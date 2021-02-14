On 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack, 7kg IED recovered from bus stand in Jammu
A seven kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and detonated on Sunday near the Jammu Bus Stand, officials said. A man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, they added. He has been identified as Suhail- who is a member of the Al-Badr outfit.
This incident comes two years after the ghastly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the force were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack.
The recovery of the IED in Jammu also comes after the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani and Bari Brahmana areas of the Union territory respectively. Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area of the Samba district on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a police official in south Kashmir last year.
Meanwhile, Hidayatullah Malik, alias Hasnain, a so-called self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) was arrested on February 6.
(With inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, PTI)
