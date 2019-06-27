8,189 Indians lodged in jails abroad, says government

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Indian nationals lodged in foreign prisons, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The data, part of a statement by external affairs minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by an MP and tabulated until May 31 this year, showed 8,189 Indians were lodged in jails overseas, a rise of around 6% from last year’s figure of 7,737.

Saudi Arabian jails have 1,811 Indian nationals, UAE 1,392 and Nepal 1,160. In all,six Gulf countries are home to roughly half of all Indians lodged in jails abroad.

The data showed United States has 689 Indians in its jails and Pakistan 48. Pakistani jails contained 471 Indians last year, meaning the number has dropped steeply in the past year.

“Indian missions and posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation of local laws or alleged violation of local laws,” said the statement.

Many countries do not share information, or provide details of individual cases, because of strong privacy laws, added the statement. The minister’s statement also said that 3,087 Indians received amnesty or commutation of their sentences in the Gulf countries since 2016.

After several incidents of harassment of Indians abroad, the government has asked Indian workers to register with local consular services, and started distributing information to enhance their awareness of local laws, customs and regulations.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 01:15 IST