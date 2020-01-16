Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:37 IST

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning. Twenty people are injured - six of them grievously - in the accident, according to the railways ministry.

The accident took place between Salagaon and Nergundi when the Lokmanya Tilak Express hit the guard van of a goods train. There is heavy fog in the region.

While five coaches are completely off the track, three others have not been fully displaced, the ministry said.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation launched.

Five trains have been diverted due to the accident, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway said.

More details are awaited.