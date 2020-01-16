e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured

Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There is dense fog in the area. Rescue operation has been launched.
There is dense fog in the area. Rescue operation has been launched.(ANI Photo)
         

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning. Twenty people are injured - six of them grievously - in the accident, according to the railways ministry.

The accident took place between Salagaon and Nergundi when the Lokmanya Tilak Express hit the guard van of a goods train. There is heavy fog in the region.

While five coaches are completely off the track, three others have not been fully displaced, the ministry said.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation launched.

Five trains have been diverted due to the accident, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway said.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured
Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
Focus on Srinagar airport records in probe against Davinder Singh
Focus on Srinagar airport records in probe against Davinder Singh
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature dips
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature dips
Altroz, Tata Motors’ rival to Baleno, secures five stars in safety ratings
Altroz, Tata Motors’ rival to Baleno, secures five stars in safety ratings
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
CPEC impinges India’s sovereignty: Indian Navy Chief at Raisina Dialogue
CPEC impinges India’s sovereignty: Indian Navy Chief at Raisina Dialogue
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news