8 Gujarat cops booked for murder after ‘custodial death’

A case of murder was registered against eight absconding policemen here after a man who was allegedly beaten up in custody died Saturday night.

Omprakash Pandey, who had sustained a brain injury because of the alleged torture, died at a private hospital, said assistant commissioner of police (special branch) P L Chaudhari Sunday.

While a case of assault had been lodged against the policemen earlier, a charge of murder was added after Pandey’s death, the ACP said.

The accused were identified as inspector M B Khileri and detection staff personnel Hareshbhai, Kanaksinh, Pareshbhai, Ashish, Kalpeshbhai and Dilubhai. The name of another accused, a sub-inspector, was not disclosed.

The accused police officials detained Pandey and two others Friday on suspicion of being involved in a burglary. The three were allegedly beaten up in custody. Pandey suffered serious brain injuries and had to be hospitalized.

Efforts were on to nab the absconding officials, ACP Chaudhari said.

