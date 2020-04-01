8 Indonesians who attended Nizamuddin event quarantined in UP’s Bijnor

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:57 IST

As state governments began a massive exercise to identify thousands of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area that has emerged as a coronavirus epicentre in India, the Uttar Pradesh Police picked up eight Indonesians in Bijnor who had participated in the congregation, ANI reported.

They were staying in a mosque.

“The Indonesians have been home-quarantined. We have registered a case against five persons of the mosque,” ANI quoted Sanjay Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) as saying.

Amid rising infections, at least 11 state governments and union territories put hundreds of people under quarantine and tested them for coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday, the government decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities after it came to light that about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and taken part in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country.

Many of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

A home ministry official said the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has been advised that missions may be requested to refrain from granting tourist visa to such foreigner who is likely to use it for Tablighi activities.

About a thousand foreign nationals who are in the country to participate in Tablighi Jamaat activities could be barred from returning over violation of their visa conditions.

A government official said on Tuesday that most of them had entered the country on tourist visas, but appeared to be involved in activities that require a missionary visa.