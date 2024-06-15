8 killed, 15 injured after Tempo Traveller falls into gorge in Rudraprayag

Dehradun: At least eight people were killed and fifteen others critically injured after a Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, officials said. The accident took place around 11:30am on Saturday. Tempo Traveller that fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district on Saturday (HT Photo/Sourced)

Manikant Mishra, Commandant, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), said, “Eight people have been killed, and 15 are injured. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital.” The death toll is likely to go up, he said.

Mishra said those injured were in serious condition and may succumb to injuries, adding they could not ascertain how many people were travelling in the vehicle. “We cannot say if anybody travelling in the vehicle was washed away. We have sent a team of deep divers to the spot to ascertain the possibility.”

The senior official said the identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained, and all they know so far is that the passengers were from the Delhi-NCR area.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the local administration and the SDRF, adding that the injured have been shifted to the nearby health centres.

Dhami said he has also asked Rudraprayag district magistrate to order an inquiry into the accident.