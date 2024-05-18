 8 killed, several injured as bus catches fire on KMP expressway near Haryana's Nuh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
8 killed, several injured as bus catches fire on KMP expressway near Haryana's Nuh

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 18, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Eight people were killed after a bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Haryana's Nuh.

Eight people were killed and several others have been injured after a bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Haryana's Nuh district on Friday night.

8 killed as bus catches fire on expressway near Haryana's Nuh (PTI)
8 killed as bus catches fire on expressway near Haryana's Nuh (PTI)

According to officials, the injured people have been brought to the Nuh medical college for treatment, reported ANI.

Reportedly, the bus was carrying devotees who were returning from Vrindavan.

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed expressed grief over the incident and said that several people, including the elderly, women, and children, have been injured in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

A video posted by news agency PTI shows the charred bus on the expressway. Several people and ambulances can also be seen at the incident spot.

In a similar incident, six people, including an eight-year-old girl, were charred to death, and 13 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in burst into flames after colliding with a tipper truck laden with gravel in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the police, the accident took place around 1.30 am between Annambatlavari Palem and Pasumarru villages near Chilakaluripet when the private bus was going to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam town in Bapatla district with around 40 passengers.

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members. The governor also instructed the officials to provide proper medical facilities to the injured persons.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

