Six inmates of the jeep were found dead on the spot.(HT Photo)
8 killed as jeep rams into lorry in Karnataka's Chintamani

According to police, six persons were killed on the spot while two succumbed at the hospital.
ANI | , Chintamani
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 11:23 AM IST

In a tragic accident, eight persons were killed when the jeep they were travelling rammed into a cement laden lorry coming from the opposite direction near Marinayakanahalli under Kencharlahalli police limits in Chintamani taluk on Sunday.

"Around 4.00 PM a jeep with seventeen passengers was heading towards Chintamani from Royalpad in Srinivasapur taluk. The impact of the accident was such that after colliding head-on with the lorry, the jeep was dragged for a distance," police said.

"Six inmates of the jeep were found dead on the spot while two others succumbed at the Chintamani RN Jalappa Hospital," it added. 

karnataka
