8 killed as wall collapses at temple in Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam

At least eight people were killed and four others injured when a wall adjacent to a queue line collapsed on the devotees at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. At the time of the incident, devotees were in queue for the 'Nijaroopa' darshan of the deity at the temple. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The incident took place at around 2:30 am when devotees were waiting in line for ‘Nijaroopa’ darshan of the deity on the occasion of the annual Chandanotsavam festival.

Following the collapse, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local officials, launched immediate rescue and relief operations.

‘Soil loosening due to heavy rains’

Soon after, state home minister Vangalapudi Anitha rushed to the spot of the incident. She told reporters that according to preliminary reports, the newly-built temple wall was soaked with water due to previous night's heavy rainfall, adding that pressure from the devotees led to the wall's collapse.

“They were standing in the queue line for special darshan after paying ₹300 per ticket. The wall is adjacent to a shopping complex on the way from Simhagiri Bus Stand—suddenly gave way and collapsed due to loosening of soil because of heavy rains in the area,” she said.

Apart from Anitha, Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad, and Commissioner of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi also arrived at the temple to oversee the rescue efforts.

Prasad said the victims included three women and they were yet to be identified. “The bodies of the victims and injured were shifted to King George Hospital, Visakkhapatnam,” he added.

Every year, during the Chandanotsavam festival, deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is revealed to devotees in his true form (Nijaroopa), without the usual sandalwood paste that typically covers the idol throughout the year. Thousands of devotees had already gathered at Simhachalam for the rare sight.

The deity was ceremoniously awakened at 1:00 am with a Suprabhata Seva. Following this, the sandalwood paste was carefully removed from the idol using special silver scrapers.

Devotees then witnessed the deity’s Nijaroopa Darshanam, after which special Abhishekam rituals were performed.

Following the Vedic rituals, hereditary temple trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family were given the first darshan of the deity and had the honor of offering the initial sandalwood paste. Later, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad presented traditional silk garments to the deity on behalf of the state government.