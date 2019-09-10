8 Lashkar associates held Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:33 IST

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested eight men involved in threatening and intimidating local residents in Sopore by publishing and circulating posters on behalf of affiliates of the Lashkar-i-Taiba, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Asian News International said the arrested men were identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir.

The agency cited unnamed sources as saying that an active local terrorist Sajad Mir alias Haidar and his associates Muddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat, affiliated with the banned terror outfit, were the men on whose behalf the posters were published and circulated.

Terror module of #Laskar-e- Toiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in #Sopore. Investigation under progress.@JmuKmrPolice @SoporePolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 9, 2019

Police have recovered and seized computers, other accessories and incriminating material were used in drafting and publishing the posters, the sources said, according to ANI.

The police are also investigating whether the terrorists were involved in the killings of civilians in the area recently.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 12:18 IST