8-point safety framework ordered after Delhi biker’s death in Janakpuri: What the order says

In the aftermath of a fatal accident in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, where a motorcyclist died after plunging into an uncovered excavation pit, chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a sweeping eight-point safety framework aimed at preventing similar incidents. The chief minister has also directed all departments to submit a comprehensive list of excavation sites in Delhi within three days. The 8-point safety framework aims to prevent similar tragedies and hold agencies accountable for safety lapses after a motorcyclist died from falling into a pit at Janakpuri area in New Delhi. (PTI)

A 25-year-old HDFC Bank telecaller, identified as Kamal Dhyani, died after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered 4.5-metre-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The accident occurred as he was riding his TVS Apache back home from work, with no barricades or safety measures in place at the site.

Now, CM Gupta has called for immediate and time-bound corrective action by every department and agency involved in road digging, construction and maintenance works, reported news agency PTI. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government has flagged serious lapses in on-ground safety arrangements and made it clear that negligence leading to loss of life will not be tolerated.