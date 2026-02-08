8-point safety framework ordered after Delhi biker’s death in Janakpuri: What the order says
In response to a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta has implemented an 8-point safety framework at excavation sites.
In the aftermath of a fatal accident in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, where a motorcyclist died after plunging into an uncovered excavation pit, chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a sweeping eight-point safety framework aimed at preventing similar incidents. The chief minister has also directed all departments to submit a comprehensive list of excavation sites in Delhi within three days.
What happened?
A 25-year-old HDFC Bank telecaller, identified as Kamal Dhyani, died after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered 4.5-metre-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The accident occurred as he was riding his TVS Apache back home from work, with no barricades or safety measures in place at the site.
Now, CM Gupta has called for immediate and time-bound corrective action by every department and agency involved in road digging, construction and maintenance works, reported news agency PTI. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government has flagged serious lapses in on-ground safety arrangements and made it clear that negligence leading to loss of life will not be tolerated.
What are the safety norms?
Acting on the chief minister’s directions, the chief secretary has circulated a memorandum outlining mandatory safety norms that must be followed at all sites involving excavation of roads, footpaths or underground utilities. The framework applies uniformly and allows no exemptions, the statement said.
- Under the new directive, all work sites must have clear and visible warning signs placed well in advance from every approach.
- Excavated areas are required to be secured with reflector lights, blinkers and luminous tapes, with special emphasis on night-time and low-visibility conditions.
- Continuous and robust barricading must surround the entire site to prevent entry by pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.
- The order further specifies that barricades should be installed in a way that eliminates accident risks and ensures that open pits or loose excavated material are not exposed to passers-by or contribute to dust pollution.
- Regular inspections of such sites have been made mandatory, with engineers-in-charge and field engineers held responsible for ensuring compliance throughout the duration of the work.
- The safety framework covers all Delhi government departments and civic bodies, including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, NDMC, irrigation and flood control department, power discoms and all executing agencies and contractors working under them.
- As part of a time-bound review, departments have been instructed to audit all ongoing and recently completed excavation works and submit a consolidated report to the chief secretary’s office within three days. The report must detail site locations, existing safety measures and corrective action taken wherever shortcomings are identified.
- The chief minister has warned that any breach of the guidelines will invite strict disciplinary and legal action. In cases where accidents, injuries or deaths occur due to negligence, accountability will be fixed on both officials and contractors, the statement said.
