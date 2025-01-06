8 security personnel among 9 killed in Chhattisgarh IED attack

Eight security personnel and a civilian driver were killed on Monday when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) while returning from an operation in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. This is the worst attack on security forces in the region in nearly two years. The scene of the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bijapur district. (ANI)

Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderaj P said that the incident occurred around 2:15pm near Ambeli village. “The victims, members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised anti-Naxalite unit of the state police, were returning from an operation when the explosion ripped through their vehicle,” he said.

He added that reinforcements have been dispatched to the site and further details were awaited. “The additional security personnel have reached the area and combing operation the nearby area,” he said. He added the identification of the slain jawans is going on.

On April 26, 2023, 10 police security personnel and a civilian driver were killed in an IED attack by Maoists in the Dantewada district.