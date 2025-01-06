Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 security personnel among 9 killed in Chhattisgarh IED attack

ByRitesh Mishra
Jan 06, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderaj P said that the incident occurred around 2:15pm near Ambeli village and that reinforcements have been dispatched to the site

Eight security personnel and a civilian driver were killed on Monday when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) while returning from an operation in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. This is the worst attack on security forces in the region in nearly two years.

The scene of the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bijapur district. (ANI)
The scene of the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bijapur district. (ANI)

Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderaj P said that the incident occurred around 2:15pm near Ambeli village. “The victims, members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised anti-Naxalite unit of the state police, were returning from an operation when the explosion ripped through their vehicle,” he said.

He added that reinforcements have been dispatched to the site and further details were awaited. “The additional security personnel have reached the area and combing operation the nearby area,” he said. He added the identification of the slain jawans is going on.

On April 26, 2023, 10 police security personnel and a civilian driver were killed in an IED attack by Maoists in the Dantewada district.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On