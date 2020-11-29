e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 8 states, UTs reported nearly 71% of new Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour span

8 states, UTs reported nearly 71% of new Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour span

Nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new Covid-19 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
The number of Covid-19 recoveries in India stands at 88,02,267 with 42,298 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.
The number of Covid-19 recoveries in India stands at 88,02,267 with 42,298 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.(AP photo)
         

Nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new Covid-19 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours were from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

It said 22 states and UTs have recorded case fatality rates lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.

The current active Covid-19 caseload of the country stands at 4,53,956, which comprises 4.83 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far.

Maharashtra recorded the highest positive change with the addition of 1,940 cases, whereas Delhi recorded the highest negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

A total 41,810 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The ministry said 70.43 per cent of the daily new cases were contributed by eight states and UTs -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new Covid cases. Maharashtra recorded 5,965 new cases, while Delhi follows with 4,998 new infections.

The number of Covid-19 recoveries in India stands at 88,02,267 with 42,298 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The ministry said 68.73 per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in eight states and UTs.

Delhi has reported the highest number of 6,512 single-day recoveries followed by 5,275 in Kerala and 3,937 in Maharashtra, it said.

The Covid-19 infection tally in the country mounted to 93,92,919 on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 1,36,696, the data showed.

tags
top news
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In