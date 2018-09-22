8-year-old boy murdered in suspected sodomy case in Gujarat’s Rajkot: Police

An eight-year-old boy, son of a migrant labourer couple in Rajkot who went missing on Thursday, was found dead early Saturday and is suspected to have been killed by a neighbour in a sodomy case, police said.

The neighbour allegedly took advantage of the fact that Class I student preferred to sleep at his home which has a fan, instead at the construction site in Rajkot where his family has been staying for the past two years.

“We have arrested one Bittu Bhaiver. This 34-year-old runs a small shoe shop. The construction site where the boy’s family worked is located adjacent to his house. He has admitted to have choked the boy to death,” said Bhaktinagar police inspector V K Gadhvi.

The police suspect Bhaiver sodomised the boy, but are waiting for the post-mortem report. “From the post-mortem report we will be able to say if the boy was sodomised,” the officer added.

His parents, who hail from Madhya Pradesh’s Jambuwa, had registered a missing person complaint on Thursday. The examination of CCTV footage from cameras installed around the construction site where the victim’s parents work showed the accused taking the taken the boy to his home on Thursday. He is suspected to have killed him the same day.

The police said that after dumping the body, the accused pretended to help the family in searching for the boy.

The police quoted the boy’s parents as saying that he knew the accused very well as he often used to prefer sleeping under his roof which has a fan. Police investigation has also revealed that other boys from neighbourhood also used to sleep in accused’s one-room house for the same reason.

