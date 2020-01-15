8-year-old gang-raped in MP, 3 minors held

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 06:52 IST

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors, including two brothers, in Balaghat district, 431 kilometres south east of Bhopal, on Sunday afternoon.

The accused have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim hailed from a village under Rampaili police station.

Police said that girl had gone to a neighbour’s house to watch television on Sunday afternoon, where the crime was allegedly committed.

Superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat, Abhishek Tiwari said, “When the girl went to the house in the neighbourhood at about 12.30 pm, there was no one in the house except the two brothers, aged 15 and 13 years, and their 14-year-old friend. They allegedly gang raped the girl,” said Tiwari.

“The girl returned home around 4.30 pm and told her mother about the incident,” he said.

The SP said an FIR (first information report) was lodged against the three for gang rape and under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

They were arrested, produced before a juvenile board and sent to a juvenile home, officials said.