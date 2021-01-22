80% Indians willing to get vaccines, highest in world; Russians most reluctant
Indians are the most willing in the world to get vaccinated as eight in 10 Indians have no hesitancy towards vaccination, a survey by Edelman PR's Trust Barometer 2021 has revealed. The survey was carried out in 28 countries.
Russians are most reluctant to take vaccines, though Russia was the first country to announce their Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19. The country started its vaccination drive in the last year.
European countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, too have reported a high percentage of vaccine hesitancy. In France, only 52% are willing to vaccinate, the survey shows. People in the United States are also not much willing to get inoculated.
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took note of the survey and credited PM Modi's leadership, Indian scientists for this feat.
List of 10 countries most willing to take vaccines
- India
- Brazil
- Mexico
- China
- Thailand
- Colombia
- Australia
- Saudi Arabia
- Argentina
10. The UAE
List of 10 countries least willing to take vaccines
- Russia
- South Africa
- France
- Japan
- Singapore
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Nigeria
- The United States
10. Germany
Participants of this survey were asked whether they will take the vaccines if and when the vaccines are ready. There were two options for the answer: 1. yes as soon as possible. 2. yes, within a year. About 51% respondents said they would take the vaccines as soon as possible.
India began its vaccination drive from January 16, starting with healthcare workers. A total of 12,72,097 health care workers have already been vaccinated. Among the states, Karnataka has the highest number of beneficiaries as it has inoculated 1,82,503 beneficiaries so far. Odisha stands second with 1,21,004 vaccine beneficiaries.
All vaccines that are being administered in the world against Covid-19 have got emergency use authorisation as these vaccines have been developed in less than one year. Hence, vaccine hesitancy has been acknowledged as a common factor in perception which is why world leaders, public figures, doctors are taking the vaccine shot first to build confidence about the vaccines.
