‘80% Maharashtra knows’: UBT Sena, Congress raise doubt over Ajit Pawar's death

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and even the Mahayuti partner NCP leaders have raised doubts over Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash late last month, with demand for a high-level probe also emerging. Mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being brought to Vidya Pratishthan college ground for his funeral, at Baramati in Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (PTI File)

66-year-old Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

Sanjay Raut raises doubts on Ajit Pawar's plane crash Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said Ajit Pawar died just days after he revealed he had a file on the BJP's scam and asserted that the chain of events was "mysterious".

Raut also claimed Ajit Pawar had decided to sever ties with the BJP and rejoin his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar was constantly saying that he has a file of the BJP's scam and he will make a revelation of this. He said this on January 15, and he died in an accident in the next 10 days. This is mysterious," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar had claimed during the Maharashtra civic bodies election campaign that he had a file of the BJP's corruption when it was in power in the state between 1995 and 1999, along with the undivided Shiv Sena. Raut said that he believed this meant the NCP leader had decided to part ways with the BJP.

"I had a suspicion since the day Ajit Pawar revealed that he has a file of the BJP's scam. This means Ajit Dada had decided to sever ties with the BJP. I could see clearly that Ajit Dada again wanted to get back with Sharad Pawar," Raut claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that although Sharad Pawar has made it clear that Ajit Pawar's death was an accident and there should be no politics over it, the NCP (SCP) leader will also realise this is not as simple as it looks.

"A person like Ajit Pawar sits in an aircraft, and there is no other important person in the aircraft, there is no OSD. There is no maintenance certificate," Raut claimed.

Raut said that Ajit Pawar's return to his original home would have been a defeat for the BJP.

Congress’s concerns about Ajit Pawar’s death Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also suggested a “conspiracy” behind Ajit Pawar's death and said that the NCP should demand an investigation into the matter. He also raised questions about Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, taking oath as the Deputy CM days after the NCP chief's death, saying, "everyone rushed towards seizing power."

"80% of the people in Maharashtra believe that there is something fishy going on. A CID enquiry alone is not going to solve anything. Why was the Pilot changed at the last moment? How can negligence happen in the case of such a big leader? NCP leaders should demand that PM Modi get this investigated. If this is not an accident, if there is a conspiracy behind this, then who does that point to?" Wadettiwar said.

"If someone is talking like this, then they should also tell whom they are pointing towards... After Ajit Dada's death, the funeral rites weren't even completed, and everyone rushed towards seizing power," he added.

BJP hits back The BJP reacted sharply to Sanjay Raut’s allegations, with the party’s MLC from Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, saying that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was using someone's death for his own interests by making reckless and unsubstantiated claims.

"If Ajit Pawar had any documents against the BJP, and if they have not been burnt, then they should be traced and collected. Raut is free to approach the court," said Wagh, who is also her party's state women's wing chief.

She added sarcastically that Raut could even move an international court, as he does not believe in anything that is Indian.

NCP leader demands probe NCP leader Amol Mitkari has said that there were some suspicions about the circumstances of the death of party leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and demanded a high-level probe into the tragedy.

Mitkari claimed that before the plane's takeoff, there were six people on board and said that the watch Ajit Pawar was wearing had not been recovered. He also said that asking questions in the public interest should not be termed as spreading rumours.

"A prominent leader of Maharashtra, Ajit Dada, is no longer with us... There were district council elections recently, and he was coming to Baramati for election campaigning... In his final moments, there was a sudden change of route, a sudden change of pilot... Not a single piece of paper was burned, but the bodies were burned. This raises some suspicions," he told ANI.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar and four others.

"I have requested the chief minister of Maharashtra to ensure justice by ordering a CBI inquiry. He has given an assurance that a CBI inquiry will be conducted, and I myself will try to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week to ensure a high-level investigation," he added.

He also raised questions about the aircraft's approval process for a high-profile passenger and asked whether safety norms were properly followed.