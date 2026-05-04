823 seats, five battlegrounds, fate of two party heads at stake: Counting in 5 assemblies today

Will West Bengal give a fourth term to Mamata Banerjee, will Kerala stick to its tradition of rotational government and whether Vijay will script a debut victory like MG Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu? These questions, echoing across millions of voters, will be answered today as counting of votes for five assemblies begins at 8am.

Central paramilitary forces and Kolkata Police maintain tight security outside the strong room (ballot box preservation room) and counting centre of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The postal ballots will open across 823 seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry first, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Follow for live updates on West Bengal assembly elections

While the assembly elections will test the waters for the NDA alliance, which has emerged after resounding victory in Bihar, it will also be a crucial fight for Mamata Banerjee's TMC and MK Stalin's DMK. It will also be a litmus test for the Left Democratic Front, as a defeat would mark the first time since the 1960s that Left parties are not in power in any Indian state.

Here is all you need to know about the counting in five battlegrounds:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All eyes on Bengal: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has said all arrangements have been made for a peaceful and transparent counting process and added that the exercise will be conducted in a "free and fair manner". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All eyes on Bengal: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has said all arrangements have been made for a peaceful and transparent counting process and added that the exercise will be conducted in a "free and fair manner". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Counting on 293 seats in Bengal: Counting will be conducted in only 293 of the total 294 seats as a repolling has been ordered in Falta as the poll body announced a revote in the assembly seat in South 24 Parganas district citing "severe electoral offences". The polling will now be held on May 21, while the votes will be counted May 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counting on 293 seats in Bengal: Counting will be conducted in only 293 of the total 294 seats as a repolling has been ordered in Falta as the poll body announced a revote in the assembly seat in South 24 Parganas district citing "severe electoral offences". The polling will now be held on May 21, while the votes will be counted May 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Security tightened across Bengal: The security has been intensified across Bengal ahead of the counting, including outside strongrooms in Kolkata. Heavy deployment of forces has been made outside key locations, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Mamata’s turf Bhabanipur and Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Change of guard in Tamil Nadu?: The counting in Chennai will be keenly watched as the state recorded a record turnout of 82.24 percent. While the exit polls have shown another term for MK Stalin's DMK, the pollsters have not ruled out the option of TVK's Vijay emerging as the surprise winner. While Tamil Nadu had traditionally seen a direct contest between the DMK and AIADMK alliance, but the outcome can be a triangular contest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Four questions which will matter the most for today’s assembly election results

Three-layer security in Chennai: Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order. Prominent counting centres, including the Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University are under intense surveillance. High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed across all premises, covering entry and exit points, counting halls, and surrounding areas.

BJP eyeing hat-trick in Assam: The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. The counting will be held across 40 counting centres in the state, which will decide the fate of 722 candidates from 126 assembly constituencies. Twenty-five companies, with around 100 personnel each, of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress eyeing comeback in Kerala: Kerala has traditionally seen a rotating government, with the LDF and UDF seeing alternate governments every five years. However, the streak was broken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which held power for two consecutive terms since 2016. However, the exit polls have favoured the Congress-led UDF this time. If the LDF loses Kerala, it would mark the first time since the 1960s that Left parties are not in power in any Indian state. The BJP-led NDA is also trying to gain a foothold in the state. The saffron party fielded several high-profile candidates in Kerala this time.

Also read: Party has left the building: The rise of parallel politics in Bengal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who will lead Puducherry?: The NDA comprising of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the Congress-DMK-VCK alliance. However, the pollsters have projected a victory for the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) NDA. A total of six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory.

234 observers across five assemblies: The Election Commission has deputed 234 Counting Observers, one for each Assembly constituency, to oversee the counting proceedings.

Repercussions for future polls: The crucial assembly elections will not just decide the fate of four states and one UT. The outcome, especially of Bengal, will also have influence on Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath aggressively campaigned in Bengal ahead of the polling and made an effort to promote his model of governance. While his opponent, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, backed Mamata. A loss for the TMC in Bengal could dent the Opposition’s confidence, especially after the setback in Bihar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON