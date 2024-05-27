 85 hospitalised in Kerala due to suspected food poisoning | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
85 hospitalised in Kerala due to suspected food poisoning

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
May 27, 2024 07:24 AM IST

At least 85 people have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Thrissur district on Sunday

At least 85 people have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Sunday, officials said.

The alleged consumption of contaminated food was at a restaurant in Perinjanam on the Guruvayur - Kodungallur highway
The alleged consumption of contaminated food was at a restaurant in Perinjanam on the Guruvayur - Kodungallur highway (File photo)

The alleged consumption of contaminated food was at a restaurant in Perinjanam on the Guruvayur - Kodungallur highway. The affected complained of symptoms ranging from weakness, fatigue, diarrhoea, fever, to blood pressure fluctuations.

“Around 85 people, including children and elderly people, have been admitted since morning to a private hospital and the government taluk hospital,” Vinitha, president of the Perinjanam panchayat, told HT. Most of them said they consumed kuzhimandi (a form of Yemeni dish consisting of meat and rice cooked in a earthen stove in a pit) and mayonnaise. So, they could be the contaminated dishes”

“The restaurant has been sealed by the food safety department and samples of food have been sent for testing. In the past also, this particular restaurant was closed for a few days as a result of contaminated food being found,” she added. “It’s located on the state highway so a lot of people eat from there and take parcels from there as well.

The local body president said she visited those admitted to the hospital and so far, none of them were in critical condition.

“Doctors said that some patients are experiencing fever and fluctuations in blood pressure levels. They are monitoring everyone’s condition,” she said.

