85 more BSF personnel turn Covid-19 positive

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:05 IST

85 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday raising the number of Covid-19 infections in the Central Armed Police Forces close to 400.

The central paramilitary forces now have a total of 383 active cases across the country and maximum of these are from the BSF (152), while 146 of the infected personnel are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 45 from the ITBP, 15 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 cases are from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Around 10 lakh strong border guarding forces are deployed for counter-insurgency, border guarding and law and order duties across the country.

The spike in Covid-19 infections in CAPFs in last one week has raised concerns among its brass, which has asked the troopers to maintain highest levels of personal hygiene and maintain social distancing at work.

An official communication from BSF’s Delhi office in the CGO complex said that all the 85 found infected were performing essential duties.

The press release further adds that each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures that are in place to contain the coronavirus disease.

On May 2, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 138th battalion in Ambassa, Tripura were found positive. A day later on May 3, 12 more personnel from the same battalion, too, tested positive.

13 new cases emerged in the same battalion on May 4 followed by another 13 on May 5.

24 members including some retired army officers had tested positive at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, they were then shifted to the Army Base Hospital designated for treating coronavirus cases.

