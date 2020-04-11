e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 85% of Covid-19 cases in Telangana linked to Tabligi: E Rajendra

85% of Covid-19 cases in Telangana linked to Tabligi: E Rajendra

The state health minister said bulk of the positive cases had attended the congregation in Nizamuddin’s

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 06:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
The state health minister said Markaz attendees contributed to most number of cases.
The state health minister said Markaz attendees contributed to most number of cases. (Twitter/@Eatala_Rajender)
         

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra on Friday said that 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in the State are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz.

“Of all the positive cases reported in Telangana, 85 per cent of cases are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz,” Rajendra said while speaking at a video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

“If they are cured then the positive cases will decrease in the State and measures can be taken to ensure that infection doesn’t spread further,” the minister added.

He also said that so far a total of 8,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the State of which 471 persons have tested positive and 45 have been discharged. Twelve have succumbed to the infection.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half of them in just a week
Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half of them in just a week
Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 kills 2.1k in one day in US, 5 lakh infected
Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 kills 2.1k in one day in US, 5 lakh infected
Govt plans changes in law to allow 12-hour shifts in factories
Govt plans changes in law to allow 12-hour shifts in factories
How false negative results are complicating COVID-19 testing
How false negative results are complicating COVID-19 testing
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news