866 out of 7,349 railway stations have CCTVs: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Parliament that 866 out the 7,349 operational stations are now under CCTV surveillance, which has helped in preventing child trafficking and women molestation cases, tracking old people, and keeping miscreants at bay. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House complex during the monsoon session. (PTI Photo)

“CCTV camera is an intelligent unit in today’s time. Through this, different technologies like face recognition and AI can make an advanced surveillance system. This system can provide the information in advance concerning security so that immediate action can be taken. As of now, 866 stations have a good system of CCTV installations, and it has yielded good results. In many places, children who were being trafficked were saved, women were protected, old people got facilities, miscreants were prevented,” Vaishnaw said.

He further said that IP-based CCTV cameras have a crucial cybersecurity element and there are strict specifications that prevent these systems from being compromised. The minister made the statements in response to a question raised by BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat on this matter.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal asked about how the surveillance system is used at borders and sensitive areas.

“There are special facilities at all railway stations close to border regions, be it Indo-Bangladesh border, or the Indo-Nepal border. There is RPF deployment and CCTV installment in most of the places,” Vaishnaw responded.

“We are also taking support from the Border Security Force (BSF) in ensuring that passengers and their luggage are protected and they can travel safely,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON