9 arrested near sensitive areas in Jaisalmer amid heightened border security

Barmer/Jaisalmer: Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer police have detained nine individuals engaged in suspicious activities near strategically vital locations, following the intensified security measures along India’s western border. Police have cautioned people against photographing or filming military and agency operations.

In an official statement, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that the arrests were made by personnel from the Sadar, Kotwali, and Pokaran police stations in line with directives to closely monitor sensitive areas and act swiftly on any suspicious activity.

Several police teams carried out comprehensive patrols that led to the apprehension of the suspects under Section 170 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.

The individuals arrested include Dharmnath (21) and Jeetunath (27), both from Chandan, Sadar police station, Jaisalmer; Roopchand (44) and Lakhuram (33), both from Totaram ki Dhani, Kotwali police station, Jaisalmer; Harish (19) and Manoharram (19), from Raniasar Colony, Kotwali police station, Jaisalmer; Ugarram (20), from Dharvi, Barmer; Mohammad Rehmat (22), from Ward No. 08, Rani Patti, Ballari, Bihar; and Khetaram (21), from Aati, Barmer district, who is a habitual offender wanted in multiple theft cases.

Police have issued an appeal to the public to refrain from approaching strategically sensitive locations without a legitimate reason and cautioned against photographing or filming military and agency operations. Authorities emphasised that individuals engaged in suspicious or unlawful activities, especially in the border areas, will face severe legal consequences under a zero-tolerance policy.

It further said that law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring social media channels and sharing of sensitive or provocative content or engaging in suspicious online activity will lead to stringent action.