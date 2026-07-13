9 bodies recovered from fishing trawler in Bay of Bengal; 6 still missing: Cop

Nine decomposed bodies were recovered on Monday from the wreckage of a fishing trawler which went missing off the West Bengal coast in the Bay of Bengal on July 4 after hitting rough weather at sea, police said. Six fishermen are still missing, police said.

The bodies have decomposed beyond recognition. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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“The wreckage of a fishing trawler, MV Joy Ma Kali, was found in the Bay of Bengal about 5km from the Bagherchar coast in South 24 Parganas. Nine decomposed bodies have been recovered from the wreckage; six fishermen are still missing. A search operation is ongoing,” said an officer from the Sundarban police district.

Locals said that on July 2 fishing boats, including MV Joy Ma Kali with 15 fishermen on board, left the Shankarpur coast in East Midnapore district. They were supposed to return after 10 to 12 days.

On July 3, however, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning for fishermen and said that the sea would be rough until July 7 due to low pressure over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Those who had gone to sea were asked to return.

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{{^usCountry}} “While others returned, MV Joy Ma Kali got caught in the bad weather. We lost contact with them after July 4. Thereafter the administration was alerted and a search operation was launched,” said Kartick Bera, brother of the fishing trawler’s owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While others returned, MV Joy Ma Kali got caught in the bad weather. We lost contact with them after July 4. Thereafter the administration was alerted and a search operation was launched,” said Kartick Bera, brother of the fishing trawler’s owner. {{/usCountry}}

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The police, forest department, local fishermen and the coast guard conducted the search operation.

On July 10, the police received information from fishermen that wreckage was spotted off the coast of Gobardhanpur.

“The wreckage was spotted. Since the weather is still bad and there were high waves, local fishermen helped tow the trawler, which had turned upside down, to the coast. It was brought to the coast on Sunday evening. The water was pumped out and nine decomposed bodies were recovered,” said an officer.

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The bodies have decomposed beyond recognition. They have been sent for autopsy, police said.

The fishermen on the trawler were from Odisha, Nadia, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.