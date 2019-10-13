e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

On return journey from funeral, vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand; 9 killed

The group of 14 people, all resident of Tharali area, were returning after attending a funeral in a village when the driver of the vehicle lost control.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The accident happened in Dewal area, about 150km from the Chamoli district headquarters at Gopeshwar.
The accident happened in Dewal area, about 150km from the Chamoli district headquarters at Gopeshwar.(Reuters file photo for representation)
         

At least nine people died and five were injured after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon, said officials.

The accident happened in Dewal area, about 150km from the Chamoli district headquarters at Gopeshwar.

“As per initial information, 14 people, all residents of Tharali area of the district were travelling in the vehicle after returning from a funeral in a village when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a gorge adjacent to the road. We received information about the accident at about 1 pm,” said Nandkishor Joshi, district disaster management officer.

“So far the rescue team has recovered nine bodies from the spot and rushed five injured to hospital. However, a confirmed final report is yet to come as communication lines are weak at the spot which is at a remote location up in the hills,” he said.

When contacted, Yahswant Singh, Superintendent of Police, Chamoli, said, “Due to the spot’s difficult location and weak communication lines, we had a difficulty to avail information from the spot. So far in the initial investigation, the driver who was among the injured told that it was a kachcha road which might have caused him to lose the control resulting in the tragedy,” said Singh.

Earlier in August this year, at least children had died after their school vehicle fell in a deep gorge in Lamgaon area of Tehri Garhwal district. Last year in another big accident, 50 people were killed after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Dhumakot area of Pauri Garhwal district.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:12 IST

tags
top news
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News