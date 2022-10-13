Home / India News / 9 districts impacted due to fresh Assam floods

9 districts impacted due to fresh Assam floods

india news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Golaghat, Majuli and Kamrup (Metropolitan) are the Assam districts affected by fresh floods.

Flooding is reported from 199 villages in 20 revenue circles and also in Dispur, the state capital (File Photo/Representative image)
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The fresh spate of floods, the third wave of flooding this season, has impacted nine districts in Assam, disaster management officials informed on Thursday.

Flooding is reported from 199 villages in 20 revenue circles and also in Dispur, the state capital. As per ASDMA, 50,836 persons have been affected by floods in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

Due to heavy rainfall in past few days, landslides have taken place at the site of 2000MW Lower Subasiri hydro-power project located at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district close to Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

On Wednesday, a portion of the hill located close to the project site fell on the diversion course of the Subansiri river. There are reports that work on the nearly completed project has been suspended following the landslides, but it couldn’t be confirmed from NHPC officials.

Meanwhile, erosion continued on the Brahmaputra at the outskirts of Dibrugarh town in Maijan and Nagaghuli areas. The district administration has asked people residing in the area to be alert for any possible evacuation.

According to ASDMA, Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Nematighat at 4 pm on Thursday.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

