9 Indians among 15 killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Nine Indian nationals were among 15 people killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia that occurred when a bus collided with a trailer, with the Indian consulate in Jeddah saying on Wednesday that it is providing support to families of the victims. Two Indians from Telangana were among 11 people who sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated at hospitals (Getty Images)

Two Indians from Telangana were among 11 people who sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated at hospitals. The accident occurred in an area near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, which is close to the border with Yemen, on Sunday.

The Indian consulate in Jeddah confirmed the death of nine Indian nationals in the road accident in a post on X. The consulate assured full support to the families of victims and said it is coordinating with local authorities.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected...We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries,” it said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on X that he was grieved to learn of the accident and loss of lives. “Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation,” he said.

Reports said the accident occurred when a bus carrying 26 workers collided with a trailer in Wadi bin Hashbal region of Asir province, south of Mecca. Six workers from Nepal and Ghana were also among the dead. The reports added that authorities were investigating the cause of the collision.