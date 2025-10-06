9 key roads in Delhi to be recarpeted with 61.5-cr project

In an attempt to improve the condition of arterial roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated a project worth ₹61.5 crore to redevelop and recarpet nine arterial roads in south and south east Delhi, including the elevated Barapullah Phase-2 corridor and major stretches connecting Ashram Chowk. Photo for representation(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The department has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of damaged arterial stretches that see heavy daily traffic but remain riddled with potholes, cracks and persistent bottlenecks, officials said.

According to PWD officials, nine stretches, mostly under the South East Delhi division, will be taken up for strengthening and recarpeting under this project over the period of next eight months. The bids for the road revamp have been called and they are likely to be finalised on October 18, officials said.

Many of these roads either connect with Ashram Chowk or fall in area around it, including the 5.3km of the Ring Road, from AIIMS to Ashram Chowk, which will cost ₹29 crore; the 2.65km road from DPS, Mathura Road to Ashram Chowk; a 0.65 km stretch from Mathura Road to Nizamuddin Railway Station (DDA Road); and Maharani Bagh to Manokamana Mandir in Sunlight Colony (0.7 km).

The Barapullah Phase-2 elevated corridor, a 2km stretch from INA to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium, will also be redeveloped at ₹8 crore.

“Barapullah Phase-II elevated corridor was opened in July 2018. This 2 km elevated section connects Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the INA market on Aurobindo Marg, and reduces commuting time from Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi. Over the last eight year, it has developed potholes, vertical and transverse cracks and the surface needs to be relaid. The existing surface will be removed using a cold milling process and a new asphalt layer will be laid,” official added.

Other roads to undergo carpeting include a 2.15 km stretch on Captain Gaur Marg, from Modi Mill to the Ring Road, which will cost ₹8.82 crore; the Mother Dairy Road (0.25km); and Dharamvir Maan Marg (0.45km). The roads identified by PWD are some of Delhi’s most congested traffic nodes that also cater to interstate traffic and its connectivity to Noida.

A PWD official said the work will be taken up in phases to minimise the impact on the traffic movement, however, some disruption is likely for a brief period. “The cold milling and recarpeting work will mostly be carried out during night. We will be taking up work in phases to ensure the stretch is not entirely affected,” the official said.

Rajeev Jain, a trader in Lajpat Nagar said that Ring Road is riddled with potholes and needs urgent repair. “The roads are already packed with vehicles and potholes make the delay worse. How can the busiest roads of Delhi be treated with such callousness? The street furniture and lights installed under beautification drive are also lying damaged and defunct,” he added.