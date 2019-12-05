9 killed after bus rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:38 IST

Nine people, including three women and a child, were killed and 23 others were injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Thursday morning, said police.

All the passengers were travelling on the bus from Jabalpur to Sidhi when the accident happened 536km northeast of state capital Bhopal.

Seven of those who died in the accident have been identified as residents of Rewa and Sidhi districts of the central state. The injured have been taken to the nearby government hospital.

“We are going to lodge a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the bus driver who fled after the accident. The injured told the police that the bus was running on high speed and the driver was to blame for the accident,” inspector general of police (Rewa zone) Chanchal Shekhar said.

Shekhar said if the fitness of the bus was responsible for the accident an action will be taken against the vehicle’s owner.

“Similarly, it’s also being looked into as to why the truck was parked at the site, which contributed to the accident. We will also take action against the truck driver if he is found responsible for the accident,” the senior official said.

Chief minister Kamal Nath expressed his condolence on the deaths and said instructions have been issued to the authorities for proper treatment of the injured passengers.

(With input from Harendra Singh in Rewa)