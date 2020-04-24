9 RPF personnel aboard special parcel train test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:31 IST

At least nine out of 28 personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aboard a special parcel train to West Bengal from New Delhi have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to officials.

The group took the train from the national capital to Kolkata on April 13 and reached its destination the next day. Upon arrival, the RPF personnel took a bus to West Bengal’s Kharagpur around 8am.

“It is also clarified that these RPF personnel, while undertaking the journey, did not come in contact with any public. There has not been any violation of the guidelines issued for management of Covid-19 by the central government or any state government.

“Nonetheless, a fact-finding committee has been constituted to ascertain the circumstances under which some of RPF personnel of the contingent got infected,” the railways ministry said.

Derek O’ Brien, a senior leader of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted: “Getting disturbing news. 9 #RPF personnel test + for #Covid19 in Bengal. 6 in Kharagpur, 1 each Mecheda/Uluberia. They all came to Kolkata from Delhi on 14 April by train. Why were positive patients traveling during #lockdown? WHO SENT THEM ?Screening?How many people did they meet.”

The RPF contingent of the South Eastern Railway (SER) first left Kharagpur for Anand Vihar in Delhi on March 19 by train number 12443 with a purpose to collect ammunition, the railways ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The contingent arrived at Anand Vihar on March 20.The members stayed at the barracks in Dayabasti, New Delhi, till April 12.

“It was decided to run parcel special trains for transportation of essential goods during lockdown. Subsequently, the parcel special trains started from March 31. Since there was scarcity of ammunition with RPF in SER, the ammunition collecting contingent was advised to move by suitable parcel train from Delhi. It is pertinent to note that the on-duty movement of armed forces was exempted from the restrictions imposed during the lockdown,” the railways ministry said.

The RPF contingent collected its arms and stock of ammunition on April 12 and proceeded to Howrah Junction from the New Delhi Railway Station on April 13.

“Staff posted at en-route stations deboarded from the bus during the road journey. They were quarantined in respective barracks. Rest of the staff with ammunition were taken to Kharagpur. The bus arrived at Kharagpur at 13.30 hrs of 14th April. One constable boarded another parcel train from Kharagpur and reached Balasore on 14th (April) night. He was also quarantined like other staff. He developed slight fever on 15th and was taken to Government Hospital Balasore on April 16 where he was tested positive,” the ministry said.

Subsequently, he was kept in quarantine in a separate room at an RPF barrack in Balasore, Odisha. He tested positive on April 20, following which the rest of the personnel too were tested, the railways ministry said. Officials aware of the matter said the result of four personnel is still awaited.

Railway passenger services have been suspended since March 22 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

The national carrier has also begun special military trains for the armed forces. Hindustan Times on April 16 reported that the Centre has given its nod for the running of two special trains for Indian Army personnel.