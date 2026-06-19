Inside Etihad's The Residence, ‘world’s number 1 airplane seat' with private rooms: How much does the plane ticket cost

Business class seat on an airplane surely gives a taste of luxury, but what if you could have a mini-sized apartment all to yourself, 30,000 feet up above in the air? On May 26, Pat Pat, a travel content creator, took to Instagram to share his experience of flying Etihad’s legendary ‘The Residence’ while flying from Abu Dhabi to Singapore. A look inside Etihad's The Residence. Also Read | How much does it cost to stay at 'India's best hotel' The Oberoi Udaivilas? A luxe suite for just 1 night costs… According to Pat, The Residence is often called the most exclusive commercial airline seat in the world because of the luxurious amenities the airline provides to passengers. Sharing his experience, he captioned the post, “The Residence is truly one step above first class.” “It’s a private 3-room suite in the sky, complete with a living room, bedroom, and private bathroom with a shower!” he added. Inside Etihad's The Residence

Calling The Residence ‘world’s number 1 airplane seat', Pat shares what flying it actually looks like and if it is worth it. According to him, the setup in The Residence is quite similar to a mini apartment, where you get three rooms: a living room, a private bathroom with a shower, and a private bedroom. The living room, the first part of the massive seating configuration, is designed for two people. The living room features plush tan-brown couch-like seating with room for two passengers to sit next to each other. It also comes with two folding tables and a shared TV screen. The living room connects to a lobby that leads to the private bedroom and the shower. Talking about the private shower, he shared, “The Residence also has a private bathroom with its own shower inside. You get 5 minutes of hot running water. It doesn't get any more private than this on a commercial airplane.”