Fri, Dec 19, 2025
9 schools in Noida receive bomb threat mails, turn out to be hoax: Police

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 04:42 pm IST

Senior police officials, local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads along with anti-sabotage teams carried thorough checks of the schools.

Nine schools in Noida, including Amity and Shiv Nadar received bomb threat mails on Friday, police said.

The threats later turned out to be hoax after police conducted searches at the premises of the schools.
The threats later turned out to be hoax after police conducted searches at the premises of the schools.

Senior police officials, local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads along with anti-sabotage teams carried thorough checks of the schools as soon as the information was received, Additional Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Rajeev Narain Mishra said.

The personnel also conducted searches in areas near the schools, including metro stations, markets and other crowded places, the ACP said.

“Preliminary investigation has found the emails to be hoax messages. Full vigilance is being maintained and necessary legal action is underway,” ACP Mishra added.

News / India News / 9 schools in Noida receive bomb threat mails, turn out to be hoax: Police
