9 showcause notices to Air India for 5 safety violations in last 6 months: Govt

During the last six months, a total of nine showcause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations, Murlidhar Mohol, MoS Civil Aviation, said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad(Reuters)

Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation, the Minister of State, Civil Aviation, said.

The MoS, in reply to a question over the reasons identified for the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, added that during the last six month, no adverse trend has been reported in reliability reports of Air India in respect of the crashed aircraft.

“An Investigation has been ordered by Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules, 2017 to determine the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident of Air India flight Al-171 at Ahmedabad on 12.06.2025,” the reply read.

“A preliminary report on the accident has been published by AAIB on 12th July, 2025 and is available on their website http://aaib.gov.in. The investigation is in progress to determine the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident,” it added.

“During the last six month, no adverse trend has been reported in reliability reports of Air India in respect of crashed aircraft,” it further stated.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-7 aircraft with callsign AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport and plummeted into a medical hostel building, killing 241 of the 242 passengers onboard and several others on ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recently released preliminary investigation findings of the Air India crash. The AAIB report mentioned that fuel switches of both engines were cut off within seconds of takeoff.

As per the voice recordings extracted from the black boxes, one of the pilots asked another why did he cut off. The other pilot responded he didn't do so, according to the AAIB report.