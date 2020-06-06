e-paper
Home / India News / In lockdown nightmare, 9-year-old boy sexually harassed by hostel warden in Dehradun: Cops

In lockdown nightmare, 9-year-old boy sexually harassed by hostel warden in Dehradun: Cops

The boy was the only student who was left in the hostel because his parents could not come from Uttar Pradesh to take him home due to the lockdown.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:25 IST
Kalyan Das|  Edited by Sabir Hussain
Kalyan Das|  Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The hostel warden was arrested after the parents of the child complained to the police.
The hostel warden was arrested after the parents of the child complained to the police.(Representative image)
         

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old hostel warden of a boarding school in Dehradun for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 9-year-old third standard student who was stranded during the lockdown.

Police said the incident happened about one month ago in the hostel of the boarding school where the victim was stranded as his parents could not come to take him home in Uttar Pradesh due to the lockdown. The child was the only student left in the school.

The incident came to light on Saturday when they finally reached school to take their son and the boy’s parents lodged a complaint in the evening, said police.

SK Rawat, sub-inspector, Raipur police station said, “On Saturday the boy’s parents lodged a complaint stating that her son was stuck alone in the hostel due to the lockdown. Following the recent relaxations in lockdown when they reached school to take him with them, the school staffers were initially hesitant to let him go with them. However, when they sternly requested, they allowed the boy to go.”

“It was then the boy narrated his ordeal that the accused hostel warden Harish Kumar used to often assault him and forced him to clean his room. He also harassed him sexually. Shocked, the parents then immediately reached the police station and lodged the complaint,” said Rawat.

The police officer informed that following the complaint, a case was immediately registered against Kumar.

“He was booked for aggravated sexual act under section 9/10 of PoCSO Act and voluntarily causing hurt under section 321 and 323 of IPC. He was immediately arrested from the school premises. Police will present him in a court tomorrow,” said Rawat.

Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
