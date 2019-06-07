9-year-old girl falls off Ferris wheel, dies in Bhiwandi

A nine-year-old girl died after falling 15 feet from a manually operated mini Ferris wheel at a fair in Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bhiwandi city police registered a case of negligence against the ride operators on Friday. Muskan Mohhamad Shamim Siddiqui and her family visited the fair after Eid on Wednesday. Muskan sat on the ride shortly after, but fell 15 feet, the police said. “The post-mortem report showed she had a major head injury just above the ear. She died after severe internal bleeding,” said S Kokate, senior police inspector from Bhiwandi City police.

The police said the child was first taken to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi, but had to be transferred to the Thane civil hospital after he condition started deteriorating. She died during treatment. The police are looking for three people, all brothers, who set up the mini ferris wheel.

“We registered an FIR under section 304 A and will soon arrest them.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 23:59 IST