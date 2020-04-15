e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 90 Covid-19 red zones identified in J&K

90 Covid-19 red zones identified in J&K

Of the 90 red zones, 14 are in Jammu and 76 in Kashmir, are distributed across 13 districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar among others.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Jammu/Srinagar
A paramilitary personnel waves a red flag as he signal people to turn back from an area declared as red zone in Srinagar on Wednesday.
A paramilitary personnel waves a red flag as he signal people to turn back from an area declared as red zone in Srinagar on Wednesday.(Waseem Andrabi /ht)
         

A total of 90 Covid-19 red zones have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

So far, 278 positive cases including four deaths have been reported in the Union territory.

Of the 90 red zones, 14 are in Jammu and 76 in Kashmir, are distributed across 13 districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar among others.

The scale of spread could be gauged from the fact that from April 4 when the UT administration had identified 24 red zones in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu, the number has now gone up to 90—76 in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu region.

Srinagar district remains the largest with 15 such red zones followed by 14 in Baramulla, 12 in Bandipora, eight in Shopian, seven each in Kupwara, Pulwama and Budgam, five in Rajouri and four each in Jammu and Udhampur.

The administration also ordered to increase the sampling process to 600-800 per day.

“Standard operating procedures (SOP) for the red zones include 100% lockdown, survey to be done and linked with Aarogya app, home delivery of essentials, only sanitation and enforcement personnel to be allowed entry and arrangements to be made for non-Covid-19 patients,” said a senior official.

The administration has issued SOPs to be followed in these areas.

“The mapping of the red zone shall be done depending upon the size of habitation, the geographic distribution of positive cases, proximity to other habitations, accessibility, geographical barriers, mobility of positive persons, etc. Intelligent demarcation of boundaries of the red zone will be done using roads, natural barriers, etc,’’ officials said.

top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news