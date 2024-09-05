90% households in Punjab were reported to be receiving zero power bills

In 2022, when Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann took office, a significant concern for more than 3 crore people of Punjab was whether the newly-formed state government would provide 300 units of free electricity from the first month. On April 16, just weeks after being elected to power, CM Mann made a historic announcement that would resonate deeply with the populace. He declared the implementation of the much-anticipated 300 units of free electricity, a move that was not only a fulfilment of his promise but also a significant milestone in the state’s governance. Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 90% of the consumers in the state are enjoying free electricity. (HT File)

This initiative meant that households would receive a total of 600 units of free electricity bimonthly (300 units of electricity every month), starting from July 1, 2022, with subsidy benefit of ₹5590.40 crore in FY 2023-24. Further, a subsidy of ₹3 per unit is being given up to 7KW for domestic consumers with benefit of ₹1643.42 crores in FY 2023-24.

No Electricity Bills

Despite the intense heat that often characterises the region, a staggering 90% of households in Punjab reported receiving no electricity bills. This remarkable initiative, implemented by the Punjab Government, aimed to alleviate the burden of rising energy costs on families struggling to make ends meet. By providing free electricity, the initiative not only improved the quality of life for the people of Punjab but also greatly reduced their financial burden.

Punjab Govt’s Intervention enables PSPCL to supply electricity at minimal cost

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) achieved a remarkable feat, registering a profit of ₹804.94 crore for the FY 2023-24. Thanks to the CM Mann-led Punjab Government that prioritized the timely payment of power subsidies to PSPCL. This has resulted by providing much-needed financial relief to the corporation.

The intervention of the state government played a pivotal role in enhancing the revenue growth and pricing adjustments of the power company. This decision is particularly important given the long-standing challenges faced by the people of Punjab, who have been dealing with high electricity bills for more than 20 years. PSPCL has taken a number of proactive measures to efficiently control its power purchase expenses, thereby guaranteeing a reliable and cost-effective electricity supply for its customers.

Further, the Punjab Government released a subsidy of ₹18276.74 crore to PSPCL for the financial year 2023-24 as of December 19, 2023, while for the financial year 2022-23, the state government had provided a subsidy of ₹20,200 crore to PSPCL.

(This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)