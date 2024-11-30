90 private members’ bills set to be tabled

Over 90 private members’ bills are set to be introduced in Parliament during the winter session, including key legislation to protect employees from artificial intelligence impacts and criminalise deepfakes. The introduction of 47 bills in the Lok Sabha and 44 in the Rajya Sabha scheduled for Friday was postponed due to adjournments in both Houses. A new date is yet to be announced. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Mausam Noor proposed the Artificial Intelligence (Protection of Rights of Employees) Bill to safeguard employee rights related to AI use at workplaces. Noor also proposed the Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill to criminalise creation and dissemination of deepfake content without consent and digital watermarks.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s Right to Digital Literacy Bill aims to incorporate digital literacy in all educational institutions’ curriculum. Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar plans to introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill.

“In one of the bills, there is a provision of right to be forgotten. A person who served his time in jail should be able to live a life with dignity without his past being a reason for bother in the present,” Kumar said. “The bills couldn’t be introduced as scheduled due to adjournment. Hopefully, they will be tabled next week.”

O’Brien also seeks a Constitutional amendment to Article 85 mandating minimum 100 days of parliamentary sessions annually through a fixed calendar. His other bill proposes changes to Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to remove the marital rape exception clause.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab plans to introduce the Legitimate Asylum to Refugees Bill establishing a legal framework for processing forced migration cases.

“The bill couldn’t be introduced today and I have asked the Speaker to consider it after two weeks,” Mahtab said, declining to discuss details before introduction.

Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya’s Menstrual Benefits Bill aims to ensure workplace accommodations for women during menstruation.

Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer’s Prevention of Torture Bill focuses on preventing custodial torture and compensating victims. Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has proposed similar legislation emphasizing prevention of custodial torture by public servants.

BJP MP Damodar Agrawal’s bill seeks to prohibit meat trade and processing within 100 metres of Hindu places of worship.