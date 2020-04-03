93-yr-old Kerala man, 88-yr-old wife cured

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:44 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 93-year-old man and his wife 88-year-old wife were discharged from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital in Kerala on Fridaty after being cured of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) , nursed back to health by a committed medical team. Members of the medical team were seen wiping teary eyes as the couple emerged from the Covid ward on wheelchairs.

“It is a glorious moment for the medical fraternity. It was a big challenge to save their lives and we did it ,” said Dr Jose Joseph, principal of the medical college.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the medical team, saying they had made Kerala proud.

The couple were rushed to hospital after their Italy- returned son, daughter-in law and grandchild tested positive for Covid-19 last month. They both were put on ventilators. “We are really indebted to the medical team. We erred first {in exposing them to the virus} because of our ignorance. It is a miracle my grandparents were cured fully,” said their grandchild Rijo Moncy, who works in Italy.

Doctors said their disciplined lifestyle, food habits and appetite for life helped them bounce back.

Kerala was outraged after reports that the three Italy-based members of the family had hid their travel history and attended many functions social functions . Seven of their relatives tested positive after coming into contact with the family.