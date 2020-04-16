‘941 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, 325 districts still have none’: Health ministry

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:42 IST

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that 941 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. It also said that 37 people succumbed to the disease between Wednesday and Thursday.

At the daily press briefing, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that there are 325 districts in the country which have no cases of coronavirus disease.

He also said that special attention will be given to the quality of drinking water supplied in areas which have been declared containment zones.

The total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 12,000-mark on Thursday, with the death toll rising to 414.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, the health ministry said on its website. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Of the total 414 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat at 33, Delhi at 32 and Telengana at 18.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each.

Punjab has reported 13 deaths while Karnataka have reported 12 deaths and Uttar Pradesh has 11 deaths.

West Bengal has registered seven deaths.

Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.