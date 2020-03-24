e-paper
Home / India News / 95 cases, lockdown in 14 districts, Section 144: Here’s how Kerala is coping

95 cases, lockdown in 14 districts, Section 144: Here’s how Kerala is coping

Kasaragod in north Kerala has the highest number of Sars-Cov-2 infected among the 28 new cases reported on Monday.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram
Workers walk with garbage after cleaning an isolation ward at a hospital for observing people suspected to have a new coronavirus infection in Kochi, Kerala, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020.
Workers walk with garbage after cleaning an isolation ward at a hospital for observing people suspected to have a new coronavirus infection in Kochi, Kerala, Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020. (AP File Photo )
         

Kerala has said there are 95 Covid-19 patients so far as the government clamped a state-wide lockdown until the end of March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Kasaragod in north Kerala has the highest number of Sars-Cov-2 infected among the 28 new cases reported on Monday. Twenty-five among the 28 people had returned from Dubai and three others are secondary infections, officials have said.

“We are going through a difficult situation. We have to face it united. The government is on the forefront in the battle against the enemy. All will have to obey its directive in letter and spirit,” Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The number of people under observation also rose sharply to 64,320 and out of these 63,937 were in homes and 383 in hospitals. At least 2987 people have tested negative and results of more than 500 are awaited.

Three people have been cured and were sent home last month.

Here is the latest from the state:

1. Amid a complete lockdown in Kerala, essential services are working but police are discouraging travellers

2. There is a curfew-like situation in worst-hit Kasargode which reported 19 cases

3. Section 144 has been imposed on certain areas of Malappuram and Ernakulam districts

4. The former member of Parliament NK Premajam was booked for throwing tantrums on health workers

5. An air traveller was booked at the international airport in Kochi for arguing with staff

6. Three people were booked in Wayanad for hiding their travel history and checked in a home-stay

7. Food minister P Thilothaman has said the state has essentials in stock for three months

8. The state has increased the number of beds and sought the help of private hospitals. It has also recruited medical staff for the long haul

9. The is a demand for hydroxychloroquine tablets, which are used for the prevention and treatment of certain types of malaria, but experts have warned not to take them without advice

10. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked doctors to stop consulting in private clinics and reach out to patients only through phones

