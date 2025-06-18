9-year-old witnesses Meghalaya-like murder of father in Rajasthan: 'Kashi uncle picked me...'

In a case reminiscent of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, a woman allegedly murdered her husband with her lover and a group of contract killers in Rajasthan's Alwar. Alwar murder: The police have arrested the woman and her alleged lover.(Representational photo)

The incident took place in the Kherli area of the district on June 7, days before Raja Raghuvanshi's murder made national headlines. However, unlike the Meghalaya murder, this case had a witness – the woman's nine-year-old son.

The victim, Man Singh Jatav, was found dead at his home. His wife Anita told his family and neighbours that he had died because of a sudden decline in health. However, two days after the death, her son told the police about 'Kashi uncle', one of the accused in the case, reported NDTV.

The child told the police that his mother had kept the main gate opened the night of the murder; and at midnight, several men barged into the house, including Kashi uncle.

Kashi uncle, whose real name is Kashiram Prajapat, is the woman's alleged paramour, according to the police. They allegedly assaulted and suffocated the victim, who had been sleeping in his bedroom.

The child was sleeping beside the victim.

"I had just fallen asleep when I heard a faint sound at the door. I opened my eyes and saw my mother opening the gate. Kashi Uncle was standing outside; there were four more people with him. I got scared, I did not get up, I started watching everything quietly. They came to our room. I got up and saw my mother standing in front of the bed. Those people punched him, twisted his legs and also choked him. Kashi Uncle had covered his mouth with a pillow. When I reached out for my father, Kashi Uncle picked me up in his lap and scolded and threatened me," the boy said. "I became silent out of fear. After a few minutes, father died... then everyone left," he told the channel.

The police said the murder was planned by Anita and Kashiram over their extramarital affair. They offered ₹2 lakh to four contract killers.

She told the relatives that he died because of a sudden illness. However, his body bore the marks of an assault and murder, including bruises and a broken tooth.

The police scoured 100 CCTV clips and analysed call data to zero in on the alleged murderers.

In Meghalaya last month, a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly planned her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi's murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. They hired contract killers who murdered the man during their honeymoon.