A 4-month-old baby succumbs to coronavirus in Kerala

Doctors who treated the infant say they have no idea how the baby got infected.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kannur has emerged as the latest coronavirus hotspot in Kerala
Kannur has emerged as the latest coronavirus hotspot in Kerala(PTI Photo/representative)
         

Kerala reported its fourth coronavirus casualty on Friday with the death of a four-month-old infected infant in Kozhikode medical college hospital, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan adding that three more fresh cases were reported in the state.

The CM said the baby had congenital heart disease and other problems and doctors tried their best to save her life. Her parents and also doctors and nurses, who treated the child, have been quarantined. Doctors said the baby tested positive two days ago and they have no idea how she contracted the disease.

With three new cases, the total positive cases in the state rose to 450, the chief minister said. 334 persons have been discharged while 116 are still recovering in hospitals, 56 of those in Kannur, the latest hotspot in the state. The total number of people under observation in the state is 21,725.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The CM said he has written another letter to the PM requesting his intervention in clearing hurdles in brining bodies of state residents who died abroad. He said the latest no-objection certificate required from the Union Home Ministry was posing a delay in bringing the bodies. Vijayan said he will also speak to the prime minister about this issue.

