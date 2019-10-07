e-paper
Bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Junagadh, several trapped

The road connecting to Junagadh, Sasan-Gir and Gir Somnath has been blocked.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:49 IST
Asian News International
Junagadh (Gujarat)
A bridge collapsed in Jungadh, Gujarat.
A bridge collapsed in Jungadh, Gujarat. (ANI Twitter)
         

A bridge near Malanka village here collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident.

However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. As many as three cars slid and fell into the gap.

 The road connecting to Junagadh, Sasan-Gir and Gir Somnath has been blocked.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The exact number of injuries and quantum of damages are yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:46 IST

India News