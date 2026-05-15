'A CM shouldn't cry like this': VD Satheesan's emotional visit to late mentor's home | Watch

Ahead of his ascension to Kerala's top office, Kerala Congress leader chief minister-designate VD Satheesan paid a visit to his late mentor home, and wept.

VD Satheesan, set to be sworn in as CM on May 18, at the Thiruvananthapuram residence of the late G Karthikeyan, meeting the Congress stalwart's wife, on Friday. (Video grab: X/@VishKVarma)

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Satheesan, set to be sworn in as CM on May 18 following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's landslide victory in the state assembly elections, visited the Thiruvananthapuram residence of the late Congress stalwart G Karthikeyan on Friday. It was part of his series of pre-oath courtesy calls.

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{{^usCountry}} Greeted by Karthikeyan's wife MT Sulekha and son, Congress leader K Sabarinadhan, Satheesan could not hold back his emotions. This prompted Karthikeyan's wife to offer an affectionate rebuke: “A CM shouldn't cry like this.” He smiled through tears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greeted by Karthikeyan's wife MT Sulekha and son, Congress leader K Sabarinadhan, Satheesan could not hold back his emotions. This prompted Karthikeyan's wife to offer an affectionate rebuke: “A CM shouldn't cry like this.” He smiled through tears. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | How VD Satheesan edged out KC Venugopal for Kerala’s top post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | How VD Satheesan edged out KC Venugopal for Kerala’s top post {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after the visit, Satheesan was candid remembered the bond he shared with the veteran leader who died in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after the visit, Satheesan was candid remembered the bond he shared with the veteran leader who died in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I am someone who had actually moved away from student and youth politics. When I returned, it was he who insisted that I contest for the assembly in 1996 and 2001," Satheesan said. The ‘return’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am someone who had actually moved away from student and youth politics. When I returned, it was he who insisted that I contest for the assembly in 1996 and 2001," Satheesan said. The ‘return’ {{/usCountry}}

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After his student and youth political career had apparently stalled — he was repeatedly denied key organisational positions — Satheesan stepped away from frontline politics and spent a brief stint as a practising lawyer. Karthikeyan pulled him back, persuading him to contest from Paravur in 1996, when he lost, and again in 2001 when he finally won.

Satheesan described Karthikeyan's family as his own, and called the late leader the man who truly brought him into mainstream politics.

Satheesan, who led the UDF opposition bloc through years of battles against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, had a packed day of outreach as CM-designate.

Courtesy calls

He called on veteran Congress leader AK Antony to seek his blessings, met the outgoing CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and also visited UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, the latter having been a contender for the CM post besides KC Venugopal.

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Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan meets outgoing CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, May 15, 2026. (PTI)

Satheesan is to take oath on Monday morning. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress-led UDF won 102 of 140 assembly seats, ending a decade of LDF rule. Satheesan has held the Paravur seat continuously since 2001, winning six consecutive terms, and served as Leader of the Opposition from 2021 until the UDF's return to power with the May 4 results.

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