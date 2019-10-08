e-paper
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rafale, a French word, translated to “a gust of wind” in Hindi and expressed confidence that it would live up to its name and make the Indian Air Force even stronger.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ceremony to receive the first of the 36 fighter jets bought for the Indian Air Force is essentially a symbolic one, timed to coincide with Dusherra and the 87th India Air Force Day. (ANI photo)
At a ceremony against the backdrop of the fighter jet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday formally received the first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet at Dassault Aviation’s Mérignac facility in southwestern France.

“It is a historic day,’’ Rajnath Singh said in his brief remarks before the formal acceptance of the aircraft. The defence minister described the Rs 59,000 crore fighter jet deal as a “new milestone” in the strategic partnership between the two countries and a “new high” in defence cooperation.

The minister told the audience that Rafale, a French word, translated to “a gust of wind” in Hindi and expressed confidence that it would live up to its name and make the Indian Air Force even stronger.

Rajnath Singh will fly in a two-seater Rafale fighter jet soon after.

“I look forward to flying in a Rafale… it will be a great honour and experience,” Singh said, thanking Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, for the gesture.

The ceremony to receive the first of the 36 fighter jets bought for the Indian Air Force is essentially a symbolic one, timed to coincide with Dusherra and the 87th India Air Force Day.

Singh hoped that Dassault Aviation would be able to stick to the timelines for the delivery of the remaining 35 fighter jets between May 2020 - when the first Rafale jet will land in India - and its 2022 deadline.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Oct 08, 2019 18:40 IST
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Oct 08, 2019 16:36 IST
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
