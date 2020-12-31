‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:58 IST

The war between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over unauthorised colonies in national capital Delhi continued through Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri hurling darts at each other through the day.

Sisodia and his boss Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday taken on the rival BJP accusing them of misleading the people over claims that the central government had regularised the unauthorised colonies. As evidence, the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP leaders had cited the Delhi Development Authority’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) by way of evidence.

“The FAQs about PM UDAY scheme has a question,” Kejriwal told a news conference on Monday. ‘Is this scheme meant for regularisation of unauthorised colonies?’. The reply says, ‘No this scheme is not for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies or the structures therein’. It means that there is no regularisation of colony or the home. What is it?,” Kejriwal asked.

ALSO WATCH | HTLS 2019: Arvind Kejriwal lists achievements ahead of Delhi polls

Sisodia posted a screenshot of the FAQs to back him up. Early on Tuesday, he followed it up.

“Sir Hardeep Puri,” he tweeted, “you said that unauthorised colonies were not being regularised. That means the announcement to regularise them and the BJP’s entire campaign around it was a jumla?” Along with his message, Sisodia tweeted four photographs of hoardings put up by the BJP in Delhi that claimed the colonies had been regularised.

Since AAP’s latest round of attacks, the DDA, which was ordered to fix the FAQ, changed the answer.

According to the DDA’s explanation, the 1,731 unauthorised colonies can be regularised only if the layout plans are ready and for this, the Delhi government’s fire department’s clearance is mandatory.

Armed with the new version, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also overseeing the BJP campaign for Delhi elections scheduled in February, trained his gun at Sisodia.

It is clear, Puri tweeted, that deputy chief minister is not able to understand due to lack of experience and is getting stuck on one or two words that he is familiar with. The DDA website that he has been talking about has simplified it for him.

Sisodia was unwilling to let it pass.

Quote tweeting the minister, Manish Sisodia first underscored that the Union minister still hadn’t given a clear “yes or no” answer to his basic question about regularisation of the colonies.

He followed up on his attack and asked the minister to spell it out in simple language.

Puri countered him in another set of tweets, wondering if the deputy chief minister even knew how many departments of the city government had to take steps.

आप तो लोगों को मालिकाना हक़ मिलने से काफी परेशान हो गए हैं।



ख़ैर, लोग समझ सकते हैं। किसी नौसिखिया पार्टी के हाथ से जब कोई ऐसा मुद्दा फिसल जाए जिसपे उसको वर्षों राजनीति करनी हो तो ऐसा ही होता है।



हाँ या ना?



वैसे इन कॉलिनियों का रेगुलराइज़ेशन अवश्य होगा। @msisodia pic.twitter.com/Wl5ckifMVI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 31, 2019

Unauthorised colonies, home to 40 lakh people in Delhi, have emerged as a major poll issue for the February elections. While BJP is primarily focusing on the Centre passing a law to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, the AAP is talking about the development works carried out in these colonies during its five-year tenure and attempting to punch holes in its claims.

लेकिन रेगुलराइज़ेशन आपकी स्पीड से नहीं, हमारी स्पीड से होगा।



आप तो पांच साल में इन कॉलोनियों के नक्शे तक नहीं बनवा पाये।

हाँ या ना?



आपकी स्पीड से काम होता तो लोगों को मालिकाना हक मिलने में 10 साल और लग जाते।

हाँ या ना? pic.twitter.com/ljrbjg2L01 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 31, 2019

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, which was passed in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament, will allow residents of unauthorised colonies to sell and purchase their property legally, and also will be granted loans from banks.

But, regularising an unauthorised colony would mean that all plots and houses will have to be made compliant with the building by-laws and development control norms as mentioned in the Master Plan for Delhi, 2021.