A lot of negativity to Sanatan, Hindu references: Dhankhar at JNU conference

ByDheer Chawla
Jan 03, 2025 10:09 PM IST

The Vice President also criticised those who, “under the guise of secularism”, dismiss or attack India’s philosophical traditions

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday raised concerns over what he described as “baffling” and “painful” reactions to references to Sanatan and Hindu, calling it evidence of a “perverted colonial mindset.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (President of India - X)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (President of India - X)

Speaking at the 27th International Congress of Vedanta at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dhankhar criticised the lack of understanding of India’s intellectual heritage and urged greater engagement with Vedantic wisdom.

“Ironically and painfully, references to Sanatan and Hindu evoke baffling reactions among people that are beyond comprehension. Rather than appreciating the profound meaning of these words, many respond with negativity. Can ignorance be more extreme?” he asked.

On the “dismissal” of Vedantic and Sanatani texts, he said that such responses often occur without any engagement or study of these ancient philosophies.

He also criticised those who, “under the guise of secularism”, dismiss or attack India’s philosophical traditions. “Secularism has been used as a shield to protect such heinous acts. Exposing these elements is the duty of every Indian,” he said.

Dhankar also underscored the need for open-mindedness in public discourse, warning against the dangers of intellectual rigidity. He said that clinging to one’s perceived righteousness and refusing to consider other viewpoints reflects “the enormity of ignorance” and leads to disharmony and unproductivity.

“To believe oneself as always right is the height of ignorance and arrogance. Today, such attitudes dominate public dialogue, leading to discord and unproductivity,” he remarked.

Dhankhar advocated integrating Vedantic thought into contemporary education, describing it as a timeless guide for addressing contemporary challenges, from ethical governance to sustainable development. “Vedanta is not just a relic of the past but a blueprint for the future,” he said.

He called for efforts to make Vedanta accessible to all, urging that it be brought “from ivory towers to classrooms” to inspire future generations.

Reflecting on the state of parliamentary affairs, the vice president also lamented the erosion of constructive debate and dialogue. He stressed that civility in expression and an openness to dialogue are essential for a healthy democracy.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
