‘A national disgrace’: Shashi Tharoor on Tripura student’s racial killing in Dehradun

A 24-year-old postgraduate student from Tripura died of stab injuries in Dehradun on Friday, more than two weeks after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men in what police and family members have described as a racially motivated assault. The incident has triggered sharp political reactions, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calling the killing a “national disgrace.” Shashi Tharoor flags racism after Tripura student’s death in Dehradun(PTI)

Reacting to the death, Shashi Tharoor posted a strongly worded message on social media, linking the crime to deeper social prejudice. He added, “The brutal killing" in Uttarakhand is "not just a tragedy—it is a national disgrace.”

The victim, identified as Angel Chakma (referred to as Aniel by Tharoor), was an MBA student at a private university in Dehradun. He was attacked on December 9 in the Selaqui area and had been undergoing treatment for serious stab wounds. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26, according to an earlier HT report.

Police said the attack took place near a liquor outlet following an argument. Senior sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar of Selaqui police station said both the victim and the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

Tharoor calls killing a ‘national disgrace’

The Congress leader said that a young man from Tripura, a proud Indian, was “racially abused”, “dehumanized with slurs” like ‘Chinese’ and ‘momo,’ and ultimately murdered.

“This was not an isolated act of violence; it was the culmination of ignorance, prejudice, and a failure of our society to recognize and respect its own diversity,” Tharoor said.

He went on to flag what he described as a worrying trend, saying, “It is shocking, and deeply shameful, that racism is rising in North India, often cloaked in casual mockery or systemic neglect.”

‘Northeast is central to India’s identity’

Tharoor underlined that discrimination against people from the Northeast strikes at the idea of India itself. “The Northeast, with its rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions, is not a distant appendage to the Indian identity; it is central to it. Yet, people from the region are routinely subjected to racial profiling, exclusion, and abuse. This must end,” he said.

Calling for accountability beyond the courts, he added, “We must demand justice for Aniel, not only in the courts, but in the conscience of the nation. His death must not be reduced to a statistic or a fleeting headline.”

Tharoor also urged institutions and leaders to take responsibility. “Schools must teach the histories and cultures of all Indian communities. Media must portray Northeast Indians with dignity. And society must unlearn its biases,” he said.

Police action and arrests so far

According to police, a case has been registered in connection with the attack and a special team has been formed to nab the main accused, who is from Nepal and currently living in Haridwar.

“Five accused – Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Ayush Badoni and Sumit – were arrested on December 14,” Jitendra Kumar said. One accused, described as the mastermind, remains absconding.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main accused, according to PTI news agency.

Family alleges racial abuse

Angel Chakma’s father, Tarun Chakma, a BSF jawan currently posted in Manipur, alleged that his sons were brutally attacked when Angel tried to defend his brother, Michael Chakma, who was being racially abused.

The attackers allegedly called them “Chinese,” “Chinese momo” and other slurs. Angel reportedly told them that he “was also Indian, not Chinese,” before he was assaulted with knives and blunt objects, the father told PTI.

Tarun Chakma also claimed that police initially refused to register a complaint and filed an FIR only two to three days later, after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

Police, however, maintain that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining accused.